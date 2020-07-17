Travel Business Launches Media Platform

The Travel Business has launched a media platform to elevate transportation and tourism reportage as well as provoking development through the use of modern technology.

Coming at a time when the travel industry is facing unprecedented challenges and an existential threat from the impact of COVID-19, the firm stated that it was committed to ride through the storm by utilsing the provision of innovative support that would accelerate normalcy and engender economic recovery of the sector.

It further stated that it was determined to change the narrative in Africa’s travel industry through her wealth of experience and the strong ties enjoyed with the industry’s captains.

Speaking during its virtual launch at Abuja, the founder Remi Jibodu, expressed confidence in the transformation of the travel industry in Africa into an economy hub where it will contribute substantially to the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Africa has the potential to create modern travel industry that will stimulate economic boom only if we change our orientation and philosophy of how a modern travel industry should be and embrace the new normal. This is the core of what Travel Business is bringing on board” Jibodu said.

On the recovery of the industry as a fallout of COVID-19, he said, “the travel industry is the worst hit and such has created a domino effect on the ancillary industries whereby creating an estimated 100 million job loss according to the World Travel and Tourism council (WTTC) of which Africa accounted for 7.6 million.

“The industry is a significant catalyst to the accelerated recovery and growth of the global economy considering the 2020 WTTC report of one out of 10 global jobs been supported by the travel industry while one out of four of all global net new jobs created over the last five years were attributed to the Travel & Tourism sector.”