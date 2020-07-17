Ex-NDDC MD, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Committee

By Udora Orizu

The Former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, on Friday testified before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC investigating the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities of the Commission.

Nunieh, who joined the panel via Zoom, has made grave allegations against Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, whom she accused of contract scams and other corrupt practices in NDDC.

She also called on the Nigeria Police to investigate and charge Akpabio.

Nunieh was to testify before the Committee on Thursday but was prevented from travelling to Abuja following an early morning siege to her residence in Port Harcourt by armed policemen. She was eventually rescued and taken to the Rivers State Government House by the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The House Committee also resolved to summon Senator Godswill Akpabio to appear before it on Monday and address the committee regarding the allegations.

Rivers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, had Friday called on Governor Wike to hand over Nunieh who is taking refuge at the Government House.

Details later…..