Platoon Signs DJ Cuppy

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

DJ Cuppy’s debut EP, ‘Original Copy’, is ready and primed for release through Platoon, a UK-based music company. The 27-year-old DJ and artiste announced the deal in a post on her social media handles last Tuesday. Original Copy is expected to break down all preconceived notions and prove to critics that Cuppy is passionate about her art and raising the standard.

In her twitter post, Cuppy wrote: “Contract signed & sealed! Proud to join the @WeArePlatoon family as an artiste …My debut Album delivered!?? #OriginalCopy coming soon!” Cuppy is the latest artiste to join the London-based record label. The firm has signed the likes of British singer, Jorja Smith, Sam Smith and Mr Eazi. It has also developed major artistes like Billie Eilish and Stefflon Don who left to sign hefty global deals with Universal Music Group.

Acknowledging the deal, the company via its official twitter handle @WeArePlatoon posted: “Welcome @cuppymusic to the Platoon fam. So glad to announce you have signed with us! We can’t wait for this album to drop & watch you shinee! #originalcopy.”

Cuppy described the development a dream come true, saying it signals a new chapter in her music career. “A new chapter with sweet music; Cuppy is now a @WeArePlatoon artiste!” she wrote on Instagram. In one of the video clips, Cuppy could be seen having a virtual meeting with the senior executives of the company who discussed her terms and officially welcomed her on board.

The new deal comes a few weeks after Apple Music, a US music and video streaming service, announced her as host of its first-ever radio show in Africa – “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy,” whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. Over the past couple of years, Platoon has increased its reach in African countries by handing out advances to several acts in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and so forth. Cuppy’s achievement further stretches what has been an amazing run for the country’s entertainment industry at the global music scene.

Platoon Music, which was acquired by Apple in 2018, works with artistes to produce, distribute and sell their work, using analytics to figure out the target market for the content.

In March, celebrity DJ Cuppy announced the name of her debut EP after aggregating opinions of her fans on social media. Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ and music producer is the celebrity DJ daughter of billionaire businessma, Mr. Femi Otedola. Cuppy has been on the rise in her DJ and music producing career earning important endorsements.

Cuppy had previously announced that she was yet to pick a title for her debut EP, even though it was more than 64 per cent complete. She, therefore, enlisted her fans and godmother, Carolyn Steyn, to help her name it. “Original Copy”, which was eventually chosen by her fans, is a strong oxymoron that portrays Cuppy herself.