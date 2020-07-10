APC Adopts Indirect Primary for Ondo Gubernatorial Poll

By James Sowole

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that indirect mode of primary would be adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 20 governorship primary in Ondo State.

The commission also confirmed that indirect primary would be used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the state governorship election.

PDP will hold its primary on July 22 while APC would hold its primary on July 22, 2020, as INEC has fixed between July 2 and July 27 for political parties to pick candidates for the October 10, 2020, governorship polls in Ondo State.

The mode of the primaries to be adopted by the APC had generated a lot of controversies as majority of the 12 aspirants preferred direct primary while the incumbent state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said he would be ready for any mode of primaries either direct or indirect.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Rufus Akeju, told journalists in his office in Akure during an interview that the indirect mode of primary was communicated to INEC through a letter from the APC national secretariat.

Akeju noted that all the 17 political parties would adopt indirect primary system.