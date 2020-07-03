Qatar Airways Reinstates 11 Destinations

Qatar has announced the re-launching of 11 more destinations. By mid-July, the airline’s network would expand to over 430 weekly flights to more than 65 destinations with the addition of flights

Qatar Airways said it has continued to work closely with governments around the world to resume commercial flights in line with entry restrictions.

The airline is hopeful further commercial flight restrictions would be eased throughout July, with the carrier planning to resume almost two thirds of its pre Covid-19 network by the end of the month. The airline expects its number of flights to almost double in July with close to 3,500 flights scheduled, compared to just under 2,100 in June.

Qatar Airways stated that it led the industry during these challenging times accumulating unrivalled experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably, especially in comparison to those airlines that have fully grounded their operations.

The airline continues to provide network that can be relied upon and trusted to operate. By maintaining a global network that never fell below 30 destinations, Qatar Airways has remained up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board its aircraft and in Hamad International Airport (HIA), recently voted the Best Airport in the Middle East for the sixth year in a row.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers.