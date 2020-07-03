Nasarawa Gov Appoints Channels TV Correspondent, Addra as CPS

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Sule Yahaya, yesterday appointed a correspondent of the Channels Television, Abuja, Mr. Ibrahim Inuwa Addra, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The appointment of Addra as CPS to the governor was announced by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Ubandoma Aliyu, who stated that the appointment was with effect from July 1, 2020.

Announcing the appointment, the SSG said it was in furtherance of the commitment of the governor’s administration to strengthen the public service for improved service delivery.

Addra, who hails from Doma Local Government Area of the state, was a former Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma, who governed the state from 2007 to 2011.