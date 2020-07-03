MultiChoice Group Joins UN’s Global COVID-19 Campaign

Faith Akah

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness through information, the MultiChoice Group has joined the United Nations (UN) as an official supporter of the UN’s global COVID-19 awareness campaign, Pause, which launched globally on 30 June.

The Pause campaign aims to highlight the dangers of sharing false information related to COVID-19. The campaign asks people around the world to pause, think and take care before sharing information which could be inaccurate or a result of misinformation and may have harmful effects.

“We are in a moment of global reckoning as COVID-19 and its social and economic consequences challenge the world in unprecedented ways.

“Misinformation, hate speech and fake news are fueling and distorting all of these challenges and eroding the truth. We are very excited to have MultiChoice onboard as a supporter giving the launch of our campaign reach across Africa”.

“They are uniquely positioned to deliver this important message to their diverse audiences across the continent,” said UN Senior Adviser for Global Communications, Robert Skinner.

MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman, Imtiaz Patel, also noted that reliable information is vital to the fight against COVID-19. “The dissemination of credible information has become critical to fighting this epidemic, which continues to impact millions across the globe and our continent. We are, therefore, honoured to be able to utilise the continental reach of our broadcast and digital platforms across Africa to empower people with vital information”

The MultiChoice Group has supported a number of initiatives in the fight against the spread of the pandemic which continues to wreak havoc across the globe, and it is being acutely felt across Africa.