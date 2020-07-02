Honeywell Group, LSETF Graduate First Set of Talent Devt Programme

The first cohort of 18 students that participated in the Lagos Innovates Talent Development Programme, an initiative by Honeywell Group and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), recently had a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate the completion of the program which began in October 2019 and ended in February 2020.

The Talent Development Programme aims to ensure that Nigeria keeps apace with changes in technologies and competencies that will define the 21st century and beyond.

Addressing the graduating class, the Chairman of the Programme Steering Committee and Head, Innovation and Sustainability, Honeywell Group, Tomi Otudeko noted, “We are proud of you and we thank you for your commitment, you should be proud that you started this programme and you ended it. It’s a testament to your resolve and dedication.”

According to her, “I am proud that Honeywell Group Limited partnered with LSETF to make this a reality.This graduation is happening via a technology platform that did not exist few years ago. Technology is growing at an exponential rate, with new technology springing up at every corner of the world; we want Lagos to also be that corner of the world. We want Lagos to be the place where we are building the platforms of tomorrow.”

Speaking further, she said: “It is an interesting time to change careers, a time to innovate and do things in a new way, think of new solutions for the companies you will be working with, live a life of innovation. Continue to build on your technique and the skills you have learnt; you have platforms and access to train yourselves, strive for excellence and be good ambassadors of this programme.”

The training partners engaged for the first batch of students were Univelcity and Nesa by Makers. The courses offered were Full Stack Development with JavaScript (React JS, NodeJs, Express and Mongo DB + API Development), Full Stack Development for Mobile Applications (React Native, API Development), Python Programming for Web and Data Science, among other courses.

Implementation Manager, LSETF, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said: “In a time of so much disruption and uncertainty, your graduation today brings rays of excitementand some sense of normalcy. We are proud of your dedication and achievement, and hope that the programme aided your journey to self-discovery and expression of creativity and innovation. I encourage you to stay connected with your peers, and with us. We are excited for your future and committed to your success.”

In attendance at the graduation were members of the Steering Committee, Tomi Otudeko, Chairman; Yewande Giwa, Head, Company Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs, Honeywell Group; Tosin Faniro-Dada, Implementation Manager, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; and the Keynote Speaker, Prosper Otemuyiwa Co-founder/CTO Eden Life.

Some of the graduating class have secured jobs with organizations like Chekkit Technologies, Christ Embassy, AJO Card and PwC.

The application portal for the second batch of the Talent Development Program is expected to open this month.