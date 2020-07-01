Domestic Flights Resume July 8

The Federal Government Wednesday night announced July 8 as resumption date for domestic flights.

Announcing this on his official twitter handle, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said domestic operations would resume at the Abuja and Lagos Airports on July 8.

He said operations would resume at Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri Airports on July 11, while other airports will resume domestic services on July 15.

He however said date for resumption of international flights would be announced in due course.

“I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th. Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please,” Sirika tweeted.