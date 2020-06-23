Abiodun Appoints Head of Service

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin.

The former Head of Service, Amope Ajibola Chokor, bowed out of the public service of the state at the weekend.

According to the statement, Ottun comes into her new position with impeccable pedigree and service record.

An accomplished psychologist, community development expert and administrator, she becomes the fourth woman to occupy the office and the 17th