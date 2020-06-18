Zoho Launches Bigin, a CRM Solution for Small Businesses

Zoho, a global technology company that offers the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, has launched Bigin, a pipeline-centric CRM software designed specifically for small and micro business (SMB) owners.

‘Bigin by Zoho CRM’ has been designed to provide a simple solution for small businesses to keep track of their customers and improve customer relationships without having to worry about high costs or complicated features.

Speaking about the product, Zoho’s Country Manager for Africa, Andrew Bourne, said: “Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and with business owners struggling more than ever right now, our goal is to bring world-class customer relationship management technology to every sized business at an extremely affordable price.

“We created Bigin to help small businesses achieve maximum growth with a minimal learning curve. Using the product, small businesses can stop relying on dozens of spreadsheets to manage customer activities and instead move to a CRM that is easy to use and allows them to focus on growing and building strong customer relationships.”

Bigin is a pipeline-centric CRM solution focused on small businesses who do not need an elaborate, end-to-end CRM application. The product includes: 30-minute setup: Bigin allows users to get up and running within 30 minutes multiple pipelines for customer operations. Bigin offers the option to create multiple pipelines with fully customisable stages.

It also includes telephony for making and receiving calls anytime, anywhere through Telephony, that allows users to choose from a range of popular telephony providers, such as RingCentral, JustCall and Yeastar, in Zoho PhoneBridge Marketplace. Bigin pulls information on each customer and prospect that is being called, helping users to have informed conversations.

With Workflow Automation, Bigin helps sales reps drastically cut down the time spent on repetitive manual tasks with automated workflows.

With Fully Mobile, Users can manage emails, stay updated with their pipeline, and access key business information in real time with Bigin’s mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Bigin is priced at N2,100 per user, per month, billed annually, specifically to cater to the budgets of small businesses, which do not yet need an elaborate, end-to-end CRM solution. Bigin is also suited for freelancers and individuals who want to manage their personal business pipelines online.