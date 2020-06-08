Police Officer Electrocuted in FCT

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Tragedy struck yesterday when a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lasaka Habila, was electrocuted while cutting branches from a tree in Abuja.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred opposite the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Garki, Abuja.

A cutlass was seen beside the tree after the incident. It was purported to have been used by the victim to mow branches from the tree which were seen littered around the scene.

It is also believed that the victim might have been electrocuted by a high voltage from the high tension wire close to the tree.

His lifeless body was eventually brought down by the Search and Rescue team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and later taken to the National Hospital where he was confirmed dead

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Idriss Abbas, expressed sadness at the tragedy, advising FCT residents to always seek approval from the FCT Parks and Recreation Department before cutting down any tree in the city and also not take laws into their own hands.

He also warned that during the rainy season, most trees would bloom and come in contact with electricity cables, which may transmit high currents through the leaves and branches.

Abbas, therefore, warned Abuja residents to avoid coming in contact with trees planted close to high tension cables and other electrical instillation to avoid being electrocuted, as one may not know whether the tree is carrying a live electrical current which could be harmful to the individual.