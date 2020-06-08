Ondo Nabs Fleeing Imo Patient in Akure

A trader who tested positive for COVID-19 in Imo State and fled to Akure, Ondo State capital has been arrested.

Following her arrest, the Ondo State Government has begun tracing of her customers and other traders that came in contact with her.

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, disclosed this yesterday while monitoring compliance of churches to COVID-19 protocols.

Adegbenro admitted that it would be difficult to trace all the persons that came in contact with the trader.

Adegbenro noted community transmission of COVID-19 was more active in the state.

According to him: “We saw a case yesterday who tested positive in Imo State and ran to Akure. It was those in Imo State that gave us the report that somebody ran away from there. We had to track the woman down.

“Incidentally she is a woman that sells shoes and bags in our market here. So, you only imagine how many people must have had contact with her now. We are line-listing them now and tracing the contacts.

“But that will be very difficult to do because somebody will just come in, buy and disappears; no address, nothing whatsoever. I think it is more important now that people should still keep away from market.

“Government would review the situation; it is not a static thing. If there is evidence that we need to review the situation, we will go ahead because the safety of the people is paramount.

“We are still encouraging churches to improve on their performance so far; this will be a regular exercise and COVID-19 is very much around, we have started seeing community transmission. There is the need for everyone to comply with COVID-19 protocol so as to keep safe.

“We issued warnings to the erring ones but if we come around and see them with same situation, government may not have an alternative than to lock them down.”