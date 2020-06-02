Lagos Discharges 33 COVID-19 Patients

Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged 33 additional COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 908 the number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said seven of the patients were females while 26 were males, including three Indian nationals.

He said: “21 of the patients were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centre, two from Lekki Isolation Centre, while one was from Gbagada Isolation Centres.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 908.”

He also used the opportunity to call on residents of the state to adhere strictly to its public advisories “as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection.”