Bandits Kill Katsina District Head, Injure Guard

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Bandits have killed the District Head of Yantumaki in Yantumaki District of Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Abubakar Maidabino.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY yesterday that the bandits, riding on motorcycles, invaded the traditional ruler’s residence in the wee hours of yesterday, killed him and injured his security guard, Mr. Gambo Chakau.

His killing came barely 48 hours after the bandits killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari LGA of the state, Mr. Abdulhamid Sani, at his residence in Sabon-Garin Dumburawa.

The source said the bandits, after accomplishing their mission, left the community without attacking any other houses.

“The bandits came in their numbers and went straight to the house of the District Head, Alhaji Abubakar Maidabino, and shot him dead. They also injured his security guard.

“After they killed the district head, they rode their motorcycles and left immediately without touching or injuring anybody. We are calling on the government to rescue us from these endless attacks by bandits,” he stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the attack.

He explained that Maidabino and his security guard were taken to Danmusa General Hospital where the former was confirmed dead while the later was admitted and was responding to treatment.

Gambo said: “On 31/05/2020 about 11:55hours, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the residence of the District Head of Yantumaki, at Yantumaki District of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State. One Alhaji Abu Atiku, m, aged 60years, shot him and his security guard, one Gambo Chakau.

“The bandits escaped into the forest. Victims were taken to Danmusa General Hospital where the former was confirmed dead while the later was admitted and responding to treatment. The investigation is ongoing.”

However, the remains of the district head had been buried at his hometown according to Islamic rites.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, who led other top government officials to the funeral, prayed to God to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him eternal life.

The Emir of Katsina and Chairman, Katsina State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Abdulmumini Usman, and other prominent traditional rulers in the state also graced the funeral.

Meanwhile, communities of Dutsin-Ma, Danmusa, Safana, Batsari, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Dandume and Kurfi Local Government Areas of the state are currently facing renewed deadly attacks by bandits. The attacks have forced hundreds of residents of the affected local governments to flee their ancestral homes to the headquarters of the LGAs, including Katsina, the state capital. The latest simultaneous onslaughts on Batsari communities, according to residents, had claimed 34 lives and forced residents of Kurmiyal, Yandaka, Maidoriya, Tashar Kadanya, Garin Goje, Watangadiya and Dutse Maizane to abandoned their villages.