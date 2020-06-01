Job Creation and Youth Empowerment

Elumelu, stressed that job creation efforts in the continent should target SMEs so as to increase productivity and income.

Elumelu, who is also the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, spoke on the need to mobilise everyone and explained the necessity to discover a more fundamental solution to Africa’s challenges through collaborative efforts.

He added: “This is the time for us to deal with the situation we have and also forge a better situation for everyone, acting again collectively. “This is not the time for finger-pointing but for a collaborative effort by governments and organisations to fight the pandemic globally.”

Elumelu called for cooperation among stakeholders if Africa is to have a quick recovery from the pandemic.

“There is a need to flatten the curve, we need global co-operation to stem global depression. Africa requires a large stimulus package and we need long-term solutions to prevent a cycle of debt,” he added.