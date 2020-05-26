PDP Felicitates With Clark At 93

* Condoles with Ikpeazu over commissioner’s death

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, as he marks his 93rd birthday.

In a felicitation message signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP commended him for his dedication, commitment and sacrifices towards the unity, stability and progress of the country, especially his unrelenting effort towards the engraining of democratic ethos in Nigeria.

The party said Clark has continued to demonstrate an extra-ordinary zeal in championing for accountability, strict adherence to the demands of rule of law and the tenets of federalism, particularly the constitutional provisions for the rights, liberty and aspirations of Nigerians at every tier of his national life.

The PDP further said it is thankful to God for keeping Clark in good health so that Nigeria can continue to draw from his statesmanship, humility, honesty, courage and forthrightness on national issues.

The party joined his family members, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the eminent Nigerian, and prayed to God to grant him more years in good health to continue in his selfless service to his fatherland and humanity in general.

Meanwhile, PDP also commiserated with Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, over the death of the state Commissioner for Environment and the governor’s best friend, Mr. Solomon Ogunji.

The party comforted Ikpeazu, who had been thrown into deep mourning over the loss of his most trusted ally and associate, who exhibited uncommon commitment towards the success of the administration through his dedication to all assignments given to him.

According to the statement issued by the PDP spokesperson, “Ogunji was indeed a hard working official and very loyal compatriot, whose roles in the infrastructural development of the state, especially in execution of landmark road projects in strategic parts of the state, testify to his commitment towards the success of the PDP-led government in the state and the wellbeing of the people.”

It commiserated with the governor and prayed to God to grant the Ogunji family, the government and people of Abia state and the PDP family in the state the fortitude to bear the huge loss.