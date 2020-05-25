Cross River LG Polls Hold Saturday

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CRSIEC) has announced that it will conduct local government elections in the state on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The election originally slated for last year has suffered several postponements, the last of which was the shifting of the council polls from March 28, 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A notice signed by the Chairman of CROSIEC, Dr. Mike Ushie, dated May 22, 2020, indicated that the political parties participating in the council polls have been notified of the new date, and timetable for the conduct of the elections that would produce substantive 18 local government chairmen and 196 councillors.

The notice read in part: “Notice is hereby given to all citizens of Cross River State that the 2020 local government elections earlier scheduled to take place on the 28th March, 2020 shall now take place on Saturday, 30th May, 2020.

“That all citizens of the state are called out to vote and be voted for as it shall be one man one vote.

“Accreditation and voting starts 8.00 am on that day and closes 3.00 pm to give room for collation. All movement is restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period.

“Voting takes place at all polling stations, and no loitering shall be entertained at such zones. Security agencies are hereby requested to maintain adequate security throughout the period.”

The notice took into cognisance the need to take precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19, and advised that: “All must adhere strictly to precautionary measures stipulated by the NCDC, such as use of face/nose mask, use of hand sanitizers/washing of hands, maintaining physical distance etc.”

While urging the people of the state to ensure peace and orderliness during the elections, the state electoral commission warned that it would not condone rigging of the elections in any form.