Life Beer Unveils New Campaign

Nigerian Breweries Plc, makers of Life Continental Lager beer, has launched a new campaign for the beer brand in the country, Ndu ka, which connotes, Life Is Important. The new campaign, which heralds the launch of Life Continental beer’s new look executed by popular music duo of Flavour and Phyno recently, during their live talk-show, Beer Parlour Conversations, on Instagram, speaks to the global Covid-19 pandemic as well as the attendant socio-economic challenges, ravaging world economies with the messages of hope and optimism of ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, so long as we stay safe and alive as a people in readiness of progressive pursuits in the days and years ahead. The live Instagram show, anchored by Igbo music genre sensation, WAGA-G, saw Phyno and Flavour, extolling the relevance of the newly embedded features on the brand’s label design to the commerce of Eastern Nigeria and their everyday enterprise pursuit to their fans, who participated in the online conversation in their thousands.

‘The Golden Crown on the new label symbolises Life beer’s ‘market leadership in the country and the people’s unyielding spirit in the pursuit of success’, while the Sun Rays represents ‘the bright future ahead,’ Flavour explains.

According to Phyno, ‘the Shield of Life feature on the new label represents self-preservation as a top priority at all times, while the Niger Bridge signifies a beacon of hope, home-coming and progress.’

Speaking on the new campaign, Portfolio Manager Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Omotunde Adenusi, said: “it is not just a timely message, it is also a belief many of our consumers in the South Eastern region hold dearly.”