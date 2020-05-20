Kwara FCC Commissioner-designate Dies

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Commissioner-designate of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Mr. James Kolo, is dead.

Late Kolo, who was a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), was among the commissioners-designate appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to represent Kwara State in the boards of FCC.

The deceased was said to have died yesterday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

Sources close to the hospital told THISDAY’s correspondent in Ilorin yesterday that, he has been bed ridden for some time for an undisclosed ailment.

Reacting to the death of the commissioner-designate, the Kwara State Governor, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, described “late Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death on Tuesday’s morning is a great loss to his family, the people of Patigi Local Government and the entire state.”

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo.

“He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state.”

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path.

“Many knew him for being a generous person. We commiserate with his family and pray the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul.”