Buhari Removes TCN Managing Director

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday relieved the Managing Director of the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Usman Mohammed of his duties, and replaced him with Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, an engineer.

A statement issued by the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, and signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Aaron Artimas, however, did not give specific reason for Mohammed’s removal, but said it was part of the reorganisation of the company.

In the statement announcing the removal of Mohammed, the minister said that Buhari personally approved the sack of the erstwhile TCN boss.

“As part of the continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity” the statement noted.

The minister also confirmed the appointment of four directors who had been in acting capacity at the company.

He listed the directors as Mr. Victor Adewunmi, Executive Director, Transmission Services Provider; M.J Lawal, Executive Director, Independent Systems Operators; Ahmed Isa-Dutse, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts and Justin Dodo, Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.

Mohammed was deployed on secondment from the African Development Bank (AfDB) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the TCN in 2017.