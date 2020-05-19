Lagos Discharges 9 Additional COVID-19 Patients

Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged nine additional COVID-19 patients from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, bringing to 632 the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the patients include two females and seven males.

He said: “The patients have fully recovered and have tested negative twice to the virus. This brings to 632, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”