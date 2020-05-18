FG Engages Faith-based Groups on Sensitization against Covid-19

*Almajirai reecieve hygiene training in Kano

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Federal Ministry of Health has said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is collaborating with development partners to engage influential religious leaders in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara States on sensitization mission on the measures to stop Covid-19 infection.

Speaking at a press briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 on Monday, the Minister of State, Health, Senator Olorunmibe Mamora, said the idea is to complement the community mobilization activities of community health workers.

“They will also facilitate awareness creation on Covid-19 in the rural communities as well as support our efforts to ramp up community testing. In addition, we have commenced Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training specifically for the Almajiri in Kano,” he said.