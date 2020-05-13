(Updated) Gambari Assumes Office as Buhari’s Chief of Staff

By Omololu Ogunmade

The new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Wednesday assumed office in the State House.

His appointment, according to a presidential source, was officially announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the commencement of Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Gambari is currently participating in virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the president.

The new chief of staff who was a Minister of External Affairs during the military rule of Buhari in 1984, on arrival at the the Presidential Villa Wednesday morning was received by the State House Permanent Secretary, Mallam Tijani Umar, and the Director of Protocol, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed.

Others who joined Umar and Ahmed to receive Gambari were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Office of the Vice President, Amb. Abdullahi Gwari and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Malam Garba Shehu.

The four men led Gambari into the Council Chambers.

Gambari, 79, who hails from Ilorin, Kwara State, replaces Malam Abba Kyari, who passed on April 17, while being treated for COVID-19 in Lagos.

THISDAY had exclusively reported on Tuesday that Gambari would resume work as chief of staff to the President Wedneday.