Givefood.ng Expands Programme to Kano, Offers 10,000 Meals

Givefood.ng, a coalition of partners tackling the feeding challenge triggered by the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19, has offered 10,000 meals in Kano State.

According to a statement issued by the coalition yesterday, the 10,000 meals were offered in Kano in the first 24 hours of its operation in the state.

The coalition explained that it decided to expand emergency food relief programme to Kano State to tackle the feeding challenge faced by the vulnerable class, following the two-week lockdown imposed by the federal government to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Speaking on the development, founder of the coalition and Chief Executive Officer of Babban Gona, Kola Masha said: “This expansion comes at a much needed time when Kano state is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and stringent lockdown measures. Our aim is to continue to expand to other states across Nigeria and provide one million meals per day as we continue to connect sponsors to beneficiaries through our technology-enabled model.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 on the vulnerable has been very devastating. The government has put in a lot of effort to alleviate suffering but it is also very important for more privileged Nigerians and corporations to join this fight.

“We encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to join us. Visit www.givefood.ng and make a donation. 100 per cent of all donations go towards feeding vulnerable people, in a location of your choice.”

Givefood.ng, which launched on 4 April in Lagos, distributed 10,000 meals in one day and scaled it up to 100,000 meals in its first week. The coalition applies technology-enabled logistics solutions to help those who want to direct their resources to the most vulnerable, while ensuring the availability of food packs at easily accessible points for those that need them.

The coalition hopes to provide one million meals per week to individuals across Nigeria to reduce their hardship during the pandemic and beyond, and continues to receive support from partners across a variety of industries, including over a hundred supermarkets through which the food will be distributed.