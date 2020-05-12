Ecobank Harps on Adherence to Safety

Ecobank Nigeria has encouraged its customers to obey the COVID-19 rules, emphasising the importance of social distancing to check the spread of the virus, especially when visiting the branches.

The bank which gave this advice in a mail to customers also thanked them for their dedication and continued patronage while confirming that more branches are being opened to decongest those already opened for business since the easing off of lockdowns across the country.

Responding to media enquiries in Lagos, Head of Branch Network, Ecobank Nigeria, Titiloye Olarinde, said Ecobank takes the safety of customers and staff very seriously and has therefore put in place measures to ensure they are safe when they visit the branches.

According to her, temperature checks and wearing of masks are compulsory for both staff & customers before admittance to any bank premises; provision and mandatory use of hand sanitisers before accessing the branch or ATM Gallery while regular deep cleaning of work surfaces and ATM areas is ensured.