Buhari Appoints RMAFC Scribe, CMD Head

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Shehu as the new Secretary of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Also, the President approved the appointment of Bitrus Chinoko as the Director-General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD) Lagos.

The President’s approvals for both appointments were contained in a statement issued yesterday evening by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and signed by Director of Information, Mr. Willie Bassey.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following new appointments:

“Mohammad Bello Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for initial first term of five years with effect from March 19, 2020.

“Also, the President has approved the appointment of Mr. Bitrus Danharbi Chinoko as the Substantive Director General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD) Lagos, with effect from April 27, 2020.

“Until this appointment, Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.

“The President congratulates the new appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments” the statement added.