AIICO Insurance Partners Chicken Republic

AIICO Insurance Plc said it recently collaborated with Chicken Republic to feed 130 less privileged persons in Lagos for 14 days.

The company also said a non-profit organisation with commitment to humanitarian causes, Dreams From the Slum, was part of the collaboration.

AIICO Insurance Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said the company was prioritising the needs of the vulnerable and less privileged in these extraordinary times in line with its commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal on ‘Zero Hunger.’

He added that the company would continue to pursue causes and drive initiatives to ameliorate the impact of the lockdown, through this season and beyond.

Also speaking, AIICO Insurance Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, Abimbola Shobanjo, said the company, sees the Feeding Relief Programme aimed at catering for the needs of underprivileged communities in Lagos amid the COVID-19 lockdown as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

“As a socially responsible organisation, AIICO, has seen the need for this Corporate Social Responsibility intervention to complement government’s efforts aimed at ensuring access to food supply while restricting movements to contain the spread of the virus,” she said.

She said the company made provisions to feed over 130 people daily for 14 days, adding that eligible beneficiaries included women, children and young adults.