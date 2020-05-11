Lagos Discharges Additional 33 COVID-19 Patients

By Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged 33 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 502 the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Monday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said 24 were males while nine were females, adding that they are all Nigerians.

He said: “17 were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre while 16 were discharged from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres. They have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos have risen to 502,” he added.