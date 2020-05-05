Former Sokoto Gov, Garba Nadama, Dies at 82

By Onuminya Innocent

Sokoto state government has announced the death of second civilian governor of the state Dr Garba Nadama. He was aged of 82.

Nadama was said to have died of natural causes after a brief illness.

Nadama, a Ph.D holder in History from Ahmadu Bello University, served as governor of old Sokoto state having succeeded late Governor Shehu Kangiwa who died in a polo accident. Namada left office after the military coup of 1983 which truncated the second republic.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commiserated with the family of the late politician who died Monday.

Gov. Tambuwal expressed shock and sadness over the death of Dr Nadama. He said the state government, however, took solace in Allah from whom all mankind came and to Whom is their return.

Describing the late former governor as a dedicated statesman and visionary whose ideas put the state on a solid foundation, Tambuwal expressed gratitude that during his lifetime he was nonetheless unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the state and its people .

He prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also condoled the people of the state and asked them to pray for the repose of his soul and the progress of the state.