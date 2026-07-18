The Fake Govt Agency Scandal: When the Gatekeepers Fell Asleep

By Ugo Inyama

Imagine a man walking into a wedding reception wearing a borrowed suit, carrying a microphone, introducing himself as the groom, and somehow making it all the way to the cutting of the cake before anyone asks, “Excuse me, who exactly are you?”

That, in many ways, captures the absurdity of the recent fake government agency scandal and should concern every Nigerian.

The reports that a non-existent government agency was allegedly able to operate under the appearance of official authority, interact with public institutions, and enjoy a degree of recognition before serious questions were raised. While the focus has understandably been on the individuals involved, that is only part of the story.

The bigger story is institutional failure.

Because fraudsters will always exist.

The real test of governance is whether the system can stop them.

A fake government agency in this case is a symptom.

A weak verification system is the disease.

Government is not supposed to operate like an open gate where anyone with a letterhead, a title, and enough confidence can walk in and claim legitimacy. Government agencies are created through established legal processes. They have statutory mandates, reporting structures, supervisory authorities, budgetary controls, and official records.

At least that is what citizens expect!.

Which is why this episode raises uncomfortable questions.

Who verified the documents?

Who confirmed the approvals?

Who checked the legal status of the organisation?

Who asked the most basic question of all: does this agency actually exist?

If nobody asked those questions, then Nigeria has a governance problem.

If those questions were asked and ignored, then Nigeria has an even bigger governance problem.

This is not merely about an alleged impostor.

It is about the quality of our institutional gatekeeping.

Strong institutions are built on scepticism, verification, and accountability. They do not accept claims at face value. They confirm. They authenticate. They validate.

That is how systems protect themselves.

When verification is weak, fraud becomes easier.

When oversight is absent, deception flourishes.

When accountability is diluted, public confidence suffers.

The most troubling aspect of this scandal is not that someone allegedly attempted to impersonate government. The most troubling aspect is that the attempt appears to have travelled so far before hitting a wall.

That should worry policymakers.

It should worry civil servants.

It should worry every taxpayer.

Because if government systems struggle to distinguish between a legitimate agency and an illegitimate one, then the issue extends beyond a single scandal. It points to weaknesses that could be exploited elsewhere.

This is why the Federal Government must treat this matter as more than a criminal investigation.

It must be treated as a governance audit.

Every institution touched by this episode should review its procedures. Every approval process should be examined. Every verification mechanism should be stress tested. Every loophole should be identified and closed.

The objective should not simply be to identify who is responsible.

The objective should be to understand why the safeguards failed.

Nigeria has made remarkable progress in several areas of digital transformation. Financial transactions are increasingly verified electronically. Identity systems are becoming stronger. Tax administration is becoming more digitised.

Yet this scandal demonstrates that institutional verification still requires urgent reform.

There should be a central, publicly accessible, real-time digital register of every federal ministry, department, agency, commission, council, and statutory body. Verification should take seconds, not weeks. No public official should have to rely on assumptions. No citizen should have to rely on rumours.

Transparency is not a luxury.

It is a security measure.

Public trust is one of the most valuable assets any government possesses. Once citizens begin to doubt the credibility of institutions, confidence in governance itself begins to erode. Rebuilding that confidence is always more difficult than protecting it in the first place.

That is why this scandal must not be allowed to pass as just another news cycle.

It should become a turning point.

A moment for introspection.

A moment for reform.

A moment to strengthen the systems that protect the integrity of government.

Ultimately, the lesson is straightforward.

A fake agency did not expose the strength of an individual.

It exposed the weakness of a process.

The investigation will determine who allegedly created the deception.

Reform must determine how the deception was allowed to survive.

Because while the headlines focus on the fake agency, the real story lies elsewhere.

It lies in the gaps.

The gaps in verification.

The gaps in oversight.

The gaps in accountability.

And until those gaps are closed, the next scandal may already be looking for a way through the door.

*Ugo Inyama is Executive Director of the African Digital Governance Centre (ADGC), Manchester, United Kingdom.

e: Ugo@africandgc.org