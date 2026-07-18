Youth Leaders Back Makinde’s Call for International Probe of Oyo School Abduction

. Says transparency is the foundation for public trust

As controversy continues to swirl on the proper way to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of pupils and their teachers in Oyo State, the call by Governor Seyi Makinde for international probe has gained the support of youth group.

The group under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), said that it “unequivocally supports the courageous and patriotic call” by the Oyo State Governor for a flawless investigation to be carried out.

COSEYL, which prides itself as the apex sociopolitical youth organisation in the South-east geopolitical zone, expressed its support for Makinde in a statement signed by the President General, Goodluck Ibem, made available to the media yesterday.

It said that the Oyo governor was right in saying that “appropriate international human rights and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system, should undertake an independent probe of the abduction of the pupils and their teachers in Oriire Local Government of Oyo State.”

“Governor Makinde’s position is neither an act of political grandstanding nor an attack on Nigeria’s security institutions. Rather, it is a legitimate demand for transparency, accountability, and truth in a matter involving the lives, safety, and fundamental rights of innocent Nigerian children.

“COSEYL, therefore, stands firmly with Governor Seyi Makinde in his call for an independent, credible, and transparent examination of the Oyo school abduction and every circumstance surrounding its resolution, in the interest of justice, institutional improvement, national security, and the protection of Nigerian children,” group said.

The over 40 abducted pupils and their teachers, who were held for 56 days in the forest, were eventually released on July 10, 2026 following security operations by security agencies led by the Nigerian Army.

However, Governor Makinde’s call for international investigation of the school kidnapping incident has not gone down well with the Presidency which apparently read political meaning to the suggestion.

COSEYL said that “the attempt by some federal officials to dismiss this call as politically motivated is regrettable”.

“Rather than engage in needless political attacks, public officials should welcome every lawful initiative capable of strengthening public confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture,” the group said.

It stated that mass abduction and captivity of school children demands that government should do the needful and free the captives and explain to citizens what went wrong in the security setup.

“Every responsible government owes citizens a comprehensive explanation of what happened, what challenges arose, what lessons have been learned, and what reforms are necessary to prevent a recurrence. These are legitimate questions in every democratic society.

COSEYL firmly believes that an independent review, if conducted professionally and objectively, should not be feared by anyone. Institutions that have acted appropriately have nothing to lose from scrutiny.

“On the contrary, an impartial assessment can validate successes, identify operational gaps where they exist, recommend improvements, and reinforce public confidence in the nation’s security and justice systems,” the group stated.

According to the youth leaders, “the issue before Nigerians is bigger than partisan politics. It concerns the security of millions of children who leave their homes every day with the hope of returning safely after school.

“Parents across the country deserve assurance that every possible lesson from this painful incident will be identified and acted upon”.

COSEYL contended that since Nigeria has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to international human rights standards and the protection of children, international investigation of the ugly incident in Oyo should not be a cause for apprehension.

“Seeking the involvement of appropriate international accountability mechanisms, where necessary and within established legal frameworks, is consistent with the universal principles of transparency, accountability, and the protection of human life,” COSEYL said.

It noted that such engagement should complement, rather than undermine, domestic efforts.

COSEYL called on the federal government “to approach Governor Makinde’s proposal with openness instead of hostility,” adding that “defensiveness should never replace accountability”.

“A transparent process that objectively examines the facts would strengthen, not weaken, Nigeria’s democratic institutions and international standing.”

The group commended the sacrifices of members of the armed forces, security agencies, Amotekun personnel, and all others who risked or lost their lives during efforts connected with securing the victims’ freedom.

“Their service deserves recognition and respect. Honouring those sacrifices also requires ensuring that every aspect of the incident is carefully reviewed so that future operations become even more effective and more lives are protected.

“The Coalition insists that no child should ever become a casualty of insecurity or institutional shortcomings. Every Nigerian child deserves to learn in safety, every parent deserves peace of mind, and every citizen deserves answers whenever tragic incidents of this magnitude occur.

“History has consistently shown that nations become stronger—not weaker—when they embrace transparency over secrecy, accountability over defensiveness, and truth over political expediency,” the youth leaders said.