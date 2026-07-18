United Nigeria Airlines’ Unity Rewards, Boulevard Hotels Offer Members Discount, Flexible Check-In

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United Nigeria Airlines has announced a new partnership between its loyalty programme, Unity Rewards and Boulevard Hotels, giving members access to exclusive hospitality benefits and enhanced travel experiences.

Under the partnership, Unity Rewards members who stay at any Boulevard Hotels property will enjoy a 25 per cent discount on room rates, inclusive of breakfast, early check-in from 6:00a.m. and late check-out until 5:00p.m., compared to the standard 12:00p.m. check-out time.

Members will also receive a complimentary turn-down service during their stay.

The collaboration expands the Unity Rewards lifestyle network to 12 hotel partners, alongside fitness centres and other lifestyle brands that provide exclusive discounts and privileges to programme members.

Launched on February 12, 2026, Unity Rewards is United Nigeria Airlines’ loyalty programme, designed to reward customer loyalty, drive repeat business, and enhance the overall travel experience. Since its launch, the programme has grown to over 15,000 members.

Members earn reward points equivalent to one per cent of their base fare on every completed flight, with each point redeemable at a value of N2.

As members progress through the programme’s four membership tiers which are Sapphire, Emerald, Ruby, and Diamond, they unlock additional benefits, including lounge access, extra baggage allowance, priority services, and other exclusive privileges.

To deliver even greater value, United Nigeria Airlines continues to collaborate with hotels, fitness centres, and other lifestyle brands, enabling members to enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits that complement their travel experience and encourage greater engagement with the programme.

Speaking on the partnership, United Nigeria Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Adedayo Olawuyi, said the collaboration reflects the airline’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers.

“Our partnership with Boulevard Hotels is another step in our commitment to giving Unity Rewards members more reasons to stay loyal to us. Beyond earning points on every flight, our members can now enjoy greater savings and added comfort from discounted room rates to flexible check-in and check-out times. We are continually expanding the value of the Unity Rewards programme, and this partnership is a clear demonstration of what our members stand to gain as we grow our network of hotel, fitness, and lifestyle partners,” Olawuyi said.