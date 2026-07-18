Jigawa Digitises Revenue Collection, Targets Leakage

…eTranzact platform covers markets, haulage, informal sector

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Jigawa State Government has commenced the digitisation of revenue collection across livestock and grain markets, haulage operations and other informal sector activities in a major move to block leakages, improve accountability and boost internally generated revenue.

The initiative, powered by eTranzact International Plc in collaboration with the Jigawa Internal Revenue Service (JIRS), is expected to replace manual revenue collection processes with an electronic system capable of tracking transactions in real time and ensuring direct remittance of revenues into designated government accounts.

The digital revenue collection platform was unveiled in Dutse, the state capital, on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement and capacity-building programme attended by more than 90 revenue collectors, market leaders and other key stakeholders.

The deployment is coming as governments across the country intensify efforts to improve domestic revenue mobilisation and reduce dependence on statutory allocations amid mounting demands for public services.

With the new system, revenue collection in key informal sector activities would be conducted through multiple electronic channels, including mobile wallets and Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, allowing transactions to be electronically recorded, monitored and reconciled.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy General Manager and Group Head, Public Sector Division (States), eTranzact International, Mr. Gabriel Essien, said the platform would fundamentally transform the way revenue was administered in the state.

According to him, the technology would provide real-time visibility into collections, eliminate revenue leakages and generate reliable data to support government planning and decision-making.

“Our mission is to empower governments with secure digital payment infrastructure that enhances transparency, accountability and operational efficiency,” Essien said.

He said the platform was designed to provide governments with greater control over revenue flows while making payment easier and more convenient for taxpayers.

Also speaking, the Regional Manager, Northwest, eTranzact International, Mr. Nwabueze Ugwu, said the solution was developed after extensive engagement with stakeholders to address the peculiar challenges of collecting revenue from the informal sector.

Ugwu said the platform offered end-to-end automation that would simplify revenue administration and strengthen accountability at every stage of the collection process.

“Our technology is designed to simplify revenue administration while promoting trust, transparency and convenience for both government and taxpayers. By eliminating manual processes, we are helping public institutions maximise revenue and improve service delivery,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of JIRS, Dr. Nasir Sabo-Idris, described the initiative as a significant addition to the state’s tax reforms and digital transformation efforts.

He said the platform would improve compliance, reduce revenue leakages and provide revenue personnel with modern tools to carry out their responsibilities more effectively.

The deployment comes at a time when the need for states to strengthen internally generated revenue has assumed greater importance, with sub-national governments under increasing pressure to fund infrastructure, social services and development programmes from more predictable and transparent revenue sources.

A live demonstration of the platform during the event showcased its electronic payment process, user-friendly interface and real-time reporting capabilities.

The Jigawa deployment further expands eTranzact’s public sector digital transformation port