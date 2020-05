An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kano State, Atiku Nagodi, is dead.

Nagodi, until his death, was the Mobile Squadron Commander 9, Police Mobile Force in Kano.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the deceased’s death yesterday.

The late ACP did not die of COVID-19 as speculated.

Nagodi died yesterday at the age of 54 after a protracted illness.