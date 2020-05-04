Buhari Asks Police to Fish Out Killers of Uniport Students

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari last night asked the police to fish out all the killers of the three University of Port Harcourt students reportedly murdered by their kidnappers in April.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, in Abuja, said the president who noted that the Nigerian Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit had apprehended one of the suspects, also directed the police authorities to search out the remaining suspects and accordingly bring them to justice.

He said Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims, whose remains, he said, were buried in a shallow grave and also condoled with the university authorities and Rivers State Government over the unfortunate incident.

The statement added that the president described the tragic episode as “sad and heinous,” regretting that the “evil perpetrators have cut short the prospectively bright journey of these youths.”

It further said the president prayed God to comfort all who mourn the young students, and grant their souls eternal rest.

Shehu also quoted the president as saying, “this administration will continue to equip the law enforcement and security agencies to bring to an end the evil activities of kidnappers in the country.”