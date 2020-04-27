Covid-19: Sokoto Records Eight New Cases

By Onuminya Innocent

Sokoto State has recorded eight new cases of Covid-19, thereby bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 10.

Speaking with journalists at the Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic in Sokoto on Monday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr.Ali Inname, said the eight new cases were traced to an index case, a medical doctor.

According to him, 32 contacts were traced to the index case, adding that out of the 32, 28 were tested with eight testing positive, while 20 tested negative.

The commissioner stated that one of the confirmed cases was a policeman attached to the Government House, adding that efforts are on to trace those who had direct contact with him for possible quarantine and test.

“As you all know, the index case was a medical doctor. We traced his colleagues and other health workers who had direct contact with him, but the joy is that all the health workers tested were negative,” Inname said.

He said the result of the health workers showed that they were well kitted while attending to patients.

He called on medical doctors in the state not to conclude that all sicknesses which had same symptoms with Covid-19 are confirmed cases.

Inname stressed that there is a need for every resident in the state to strictly adhere to precautionary measures put in place by the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical experts in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

He advised the people to adhere to the compulsory use of masks, regular washing of hands with running water and liquid soap and observe social distancing.

The commissioner also stated that the state government has appealed to the retired health workers to resume work to cushion the effects of shortage of manpower.

He stated that since the index case had admitted that he has no travelling history, investigation is ongoing to unravel the source of infection.