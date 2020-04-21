Buhari Thanks Nigerians for Condolence Messages

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday thanked many callers who condoled with him, the Kyari family and the nation, following the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president expressed appreciation for their letters of condolence, adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, including maintaining social distancing and staying at home, even as they mourned the deceased.

“By heeding the calls to avoid large gatherings, you are playing a part in the effort to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” he quoted the president.

The statement listed those who lately sent condolence messages or made phone calls as the Executive Secretariat of the Sahel-Saharan States (CENSAD) and its Executive Secretary, Ambassador Ibrahim Sani Abani; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu; two former ministers, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi and Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd); and an All Progressives Congress leader, Chief Yohanna Dyalop, from Plateau State.

It added that similar messages were received from Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda from Beijing, China; His Highness, Ambassador Peter Ogide-Oke; Ambassador Bagudu Hirse; Ambassador Uzo Nwobu; Ambassador Haruna Wando; Ambassador Iliyasu Audu Paragalda from Turkey, as well as Hon. Kaka Bolori, Senator Andy Uba and Senator Saidu Kumo.

It also said the president received messages from Dr. Kabir Usman Kabo; the Director-General, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal; Chairman, Max Airliners, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina; President and Chief Executive Officer of Azman Air, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu; the Executive Secretary of the Great Green Wall, Dr. Bukar Hassan; as well as the Secretariat of the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria.