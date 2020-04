Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged nine more COVID-19 patients, bringing to 107 the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the discharged patients include five females and four males.

He said: “They are eight Nigerians and one Polish citizen. Five were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from Onikan Isolation Centre.”