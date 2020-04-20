Asharami Synergy Faults Report

Asharami Synergy Limited, Kenya, said its attention was recently drawn to, “an inaccurate” report published by Kenya’s Daily Nation, recently.

Reacting to the report in a statement, Asharami Synergy stated that the product on PMS K07/2020 MT Ocean Tiara was sourced from the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, one of the world’s foremost Oil and Gas Trading companies with an acclaimed reputation for quality and global standards, thus lending credence to Asharami Synergy’s unwavering commitment to impeccable standards in all aspects of its operations.

“We note that the product is on-specification for all parameters right from the loading port where the test by Bureau Veritas recorded a Final Boiling Point (FBP) of 199 degrees Celsius.

“In addition, reputable surveyors in Kenya have also confirmed that the Cargo is on-specification for all parameters. These include tests by Intertek Group Plc, one of the world’s leading Total Quality Assurance Companies, (returning FBP of 200 degrees Celsius) and the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL), returning FBP parameter of 199 degree Celsiusm,” it added.

It pointed out that as an affiliate of Sahara Group, an international energy conglomerate with footprint across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Asharami Synergy Limited Kenya operates within a track record of over 20 years of globally acclaimed best practice that has qualified Sahara Group as a member of the World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI).

It added: “In a bid to ensure the process is seamlessly concluded, Asharami Synergy has requested a re-test in an independent ISO certified facility that is accredited for gasoline testing as this should provide an outcome that will be acceptable to all parties.

“Asharami Synergy Limited has imported 7 PMS cargos, 3 co-loaded cargos of both AGO and PMS, and 1 AGO cargo delivering the products within the Kenya Specification in line with the company’s commitment to safety, professionalism and service excellence.

“The company continues to contribute to the growth and development of Kenya’s economy through the provision of top quality petroleum products with a distinctive mark of safety and reliability.

“Asharami Synergy remains committed to the above stated principles of excellence and is grateful to the good people of the Republic of Kenya and the regulatory authorities for the opportunity to serve.”