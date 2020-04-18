VSF Donates N100m Palliatives to Taraba

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Victim Support Fund, VSF, has donated food items, drugs and other personal protective equipment worth N100 million to Taraba State for distribution to the vulnerable and poor families in the state.

Handing over the items to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Anthony Jellason in Jalingo yesterday, Chairperson of the VSF COVID-19 Emergency Task Force, Toyosi Akerele – Ogunsiji stated that the items would help to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed on the state to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

The items, according to Ogunsiji comprise of 3,820 bags of 10kg rice, 3,820 bags of 10kg beans and 3,820 bags of 10kg maize as well as 3,820 gallons of 4 litre vegetable oil and salt.

Ogunsiji, who stated that the flagg off of the distribution exercise was done in Abuja last Tuesday disclosed that that the VSF Covid-19 Task Force had donated similar materials to Borno, Yobe and Adamawa and would proceed to other states that are in the forefront of the pandemic.

According to her, “we flagged off the distribution of these items in Abuja on Tuesday, and from there we have moved to Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. We are here to present that of Taraba State to the government for onward distribution to the vulnerable and those in the IDP camps.

“In addition to food items, we are also giving out medicines, disinfectants and soaps for bathing and hand washing”

Recieving the items on behalf of governor Darius Ishaku, Jellason thanked VSF for the support just as he gave assurances that the items would be equally distributed to the vulnerable people in the state.