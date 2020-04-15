Video: Fire Razes Shops at Dugbe Market in Ibadan

By Kemi Olaitan

A building housing shops and offices at Lebanon Street, Dugbe Alawo, Ibadan, was Wednesday afternoon gutted by fire.

The building is located at the back of a new generation bank in Dugbe, the commercial nerve centre of the Oyo State capital.

THISDAY learnt that the fire which started around 1.20 pm razed the building and some shops where mattresses, clothes, electronics and household goods were sold.

As at the time of filing this report, fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are on ground to quench the fire.

