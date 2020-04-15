Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2m

*More than 128,000 deaths worldwide

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide surpassed two million on Wednesday as countries around the globe remain in partial or complete lockdown in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading further.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the case count hitting the milestone Wednesday morning. There have been more than 128,000 deaths worldwide.

The U.S. has become the site of the most officially-confirmed cases of any country, with more than 609,000 cases and at least 26,000 deaths.

In China, thought to be the source of the outbreak, the virus may be on a resurgence as health officials announced the highest count of new cases in five weeks — 169 — on Monday, while health officials in the U.S. have also warned about the possibility of a second wave of cases later this year.

Spain remains the hardest-hit country in Europe, reporting more than 177,000 cases and more than 18,500 deaths while Italy, which was for several weeks the epicenter of the virus in Europe, has had over 162,000 cases and more than 21,000 deaths. (The Hill)