LCCI Supports COVID-19 Fight

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has donated food and medical supplies to the Lagos State government. The donation, according to the LCCI, was part of its support to the state government in mitigating the challenges of the COVID- 19 pandemic and alleviating the economic hardship of the less-privilege in the state.

The supplies, which included bags of rice, cartons of noodles and cartons of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, were received on behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by the Deputy Chief of Staff , Mr. Gboyega Soyanwo and the State’s Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje said: “In view of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and the present challenging social, economic and public health realities, it has become imperative for us at LCCI as a socially responsible organisation to support the efforts of the government in helping to cushion the effects of the pandemic on Lagos residents.”

Mabogunje, stressed that it was no longer news that the pandemic has disrupted, and is still disrupting, business and economic activities across all sectors of the economy. “We commend the combined efforts of the federal and the state governments as well as their ministries and agencies, notably, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health for being the front liners in the war against the pandemic.”

She also emphasised that, “the business community will continue to support the governments at all levels to subdue the ravaging pandemic.’”