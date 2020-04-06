Breaking: Kwara Confirms Two COVID-19 Cases

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

One of the cases is the wife of a UK returnee, who died last Thursday at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). The other confirmed case is also a UK returnee.

The two cases are the first to be recorded in the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin Monday night by the spokesman of the technical committee Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye said that, “This confirmation is issued at 18:33pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan”.

The statement however said that, the state government will hold a news briefing Tuesday at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to curb the spread of the virus.

Tension enveloped Ilorin last week Thursday following the reported death of a UK returnee, Alhaji Jimoh Muideen, at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

The deceased according to THISDAY investigations returned to Nigeria after he attended the graduation ceremony of one of his children in UK.

After, he returned to the country, he eent into self-isolation in Ilorin for 13 days but developed a critical situation last Wednesday and was rushed to the emergency care unit of UITH for medical attention.

After several hours of battling to safe his life by the medical team at the hospital, the deceased died.

He was later taken to his home town of Offa where he was buried according to Islamic rites.

.