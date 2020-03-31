AUPCTRE Provides Palliatives to Staff

The Almagamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recerational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has put together a palliative measure for members of its union to support them during the period of the stay at home directive aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was unveiled by the Chairman of the association, Engr Oladipo Agboola.

According to him, “the stay at home directive caught a lot of us unaware and as a responsive leadership we are looking at a way to assist and help our AUPCTRE members. In view of this, the executives have started the distributing bags of rice as palliatives to members.

“In order to observe the social distancing directive, the distribution mode is de-centralised across different satellite towns of the Federal capital Territory which are Nyanya/Maraba, Kubwa/Bwari, Lugbe/Airport road, Garki/Gudu and Suleja Axis.

“The collection was done on individual basis with high social distance adopted and no proxy collection.”

Agboola, urged members to adhere to the golden rules of keeping Covid-19 at bay by always wash hands and use hand sanitisers so that the chain of transmission would be broken. He also enjoined all Nigerians to pray for speedy recovery of all those infected by the virus.