Spain Records over 200 Deaths in 24hours

By Ayodeji Ake

Spain has recorded over 200 deaths from COVID-19 within the last one day.

According to Aljazeera, Spain’s death toll increased from 209 to 767 overnight, while Russia announced its first death in a 79-year-old woman.

Meanwhile,, Italy has recorded 475 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day.

As part of preventive measures against the deadly virus, the world stepped up efforts against the pandemic by closing schools, shutting down cities and imposing strict border controls.

The United Kingdom according to report was the latest to announce closure of schools, while the United States and Canada, have closed their border to all, but essential traffic.

Nearly 220,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, while at least 84,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. More than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.