MainOne Adopts Measures to Prevent Covid-19 Spread

MainOne has said it is committed to the safety and well-being of its customers, partners and employees

Therefore, owing to the outbreak of the raging COVID19 pandemic, the broadband company said it activated its business continuity plans to ensure seamless operations across its offices and infrastructure, including points of presence and data centers.

MainOne has implemented enhanced protocols and precautionary procedures in its facilities to ensure continued operations and safety of stakeholders, in line with public health advisory. These include protocols related to the Access to MainOne Facilities.

The company in a statement, said it had put in place preventive measures at all its facilities to check for symptoms of COVID-19, isolate and report suspected cases.

According to the statement, “We value all our staff and visitors coming into any of our facilities and it is mandatory for everyone to strictly adhere to set guidelines and precautionary measures provided.

“We have directed security guards and front desk officers to ensure compliance and report anyone who fails to make use of sanitisers provided or rejects to be tested by authorised personnel using infrared thermometer.”

The statement added that MainOne authorised personnel shall verify that the intending visitor has not been to any of the affected countries in the last twenty days. Where it is discovered that the visitor has been to or is coming from an affected country, MainOne shall request for original doctor’s report certifying the visitor free of the virus, before access is granted. In some cases, access may not be granted to anyone who has been to affected countries within 24hours.

“In addition, customers are encouraged to explore other channels of communication, such as teleconferencing and online customer platforms to engage with our teams, and reduce traffic to our facilities, to the minimum necessary. Our Remote Hands and Eyes services are available for data center customers. This ensures task at the data centers are carried out by our trained engineers on their behalf, ” the statement added.

The statement further said: “All employees are equipped to work from home, if and when required, in line with relevant procedures related to remote-working.

“Staff members are advised to delay or avoid trips to affected countries, undertake essential travels only and limit exposure to social or large gatherings and follow precautionary measures issued by the World Health Organisation and local governments. Affected areas, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), are considered those countries, provinces, territories or cities experiencing ongoing transmission of the COVID-19, in contrast to areas reporting only imported cases. In addition, staff returning from trips will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.”