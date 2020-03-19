Coronavirus: Senate announces Partial Closure from March 24

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senare Thursday resolved to suspend all public hearings with effect from Tuesday, March 24.

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, announced this on Thursday at the end of a two-hour Executive session of the upper legislative chamber.

According to him, the Senate gallery will also be cleared effective from next Tuesday which foreclosed visits by students to observe Senate proceedings.

Lawan explained that the Senate took the far reaching decisions with a view to curbing the spread of Coronavirus epidemic in the National Assembly.

Details Later…