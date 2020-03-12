Learning App Launched to Empower Students

Nigeria’s Ed-tech startup, uLesson Education Limited has launched the uLesson app.

The app offers students in Nigeria (SS1-3), Ghana (SHS1-3), Liberia (Grade 10-12), Sierra Leone (S1-3), and Gambia (S1-3) a holistic curriculum-relevant learning experience in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology preparing them for critical regional exams- WASSCE, SSCE, GCE and UTME as well as international tests like the SATs.

It employs a simple and personalised approach to learning, leveraging quality lesson plans from the best tutors to amplify each student’s learning ability. Thus, encouraging deep and continued learning for students.

The learning content from the app is planned, executed and reviewed by subject matter experts using videos, interactive animations, quizzes, assessments and several years of official WAEC past examinations along with solutions.

Commenting on the app, Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited, Sim Shagaya, said: “Learning is a crucial part of a child’s quest for academic excellence and success in life. The kind of universities and other tertiary institutions that they get into and, to some degree, the future that awaits them beyond their school years is largely determined by the learning opportunities and platforms available to them in their secondary school years.

“It is imperative then that investments are made in education that will help students be the best they can be, and in learning platforms that prepare them for a future in various disciplines and subjects, thus making them citizens for the world of tomorrow.

“It is with this knowledge that we designed the uLesson App; to particularly meet the needs of African students at the secondary school level and at all levels in the future.”

Also speaking about the app, Vice President, Marketing and Analytics uLesson, Al-hassan Yusuf Junior, said the app was built to help students learn and maximize their academic potential.

“uLesson is the first of its kind in Africa. We have leveraged technology to provide a learning solution that is of high-quality, affordable and accessible. Our team of passionate and talented people have built a learning experience that is unprecedented in richness, scope, interactivity, and effectiveness.”